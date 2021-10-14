Bend-La Pine Schools Online math teacher named district’s Educator of the Year

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

In a surprise ceremony this week, Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook named Brad Soto, a math teacher with Bend-La Pine Schools Online, the Outstanding Educator of the Year for the district.

Soto has served as a math teacher for nearly three decades, with 15 years of that at Bend-La Pine Schools.

Soto worked at Mountain View and Skyline high schools before moving to the online program this year. He is known for his tremendous ability to connect with students and to help them enjoy math.

“Brad does an incredible job of connecting with his students, even when learning online. His enthusiasm for math and willingness to learn new skills and take on challenges is inspiring,” said Amy Tarnow, administrator of Bend-La Pine Schools Online.

Soto received the award during a surprise ceremony including current colleagues as well as several former students who wanted to celebrate alongside their teacher.

“Teaching has provided me the opportunity to meet and connect with thousands of students over my career. Getting to connect with each student over the year helps in the learning progress when kids feel welcomed and supported,” said Soto.

Soto was one of six teacher finalists considered for the award, including La Pine Elementary School school psychologist Celeste DuBose, La Pine High School life skills teacher Cari Fike, literacy coach Lindsley Gehrig, Pilot Butte Middle School science and leadership teacher Stacy Welsh and North Star Elementary School physical education instructor Jenny White.

A committee of six community members reviewed the finalist applications and selected Soto as the Outstanding Educator of the Year.

Mid Oregon Credit Union sponsored the award and Soto received $500 to use for his program.