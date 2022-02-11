Bend-La Pine Schools lifts spectator limits at indoor athletic events

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend-La Pine Schools will lift its spectator limits at indoor, school-sponsored sporting events beginning Saturday, Feb. 12th.

Limits will not be lifted for the district swim meet at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center on Saturday because the meet will follow capacity limits established by the host facility.

For tomorrow’s swim meet, there can be two spectators for each senior athlete and one spectator per underclassmen .

Spectators will be checking in at the entrance to the pool.

No deck chairs will be allowed (we will have limited transitional seating for spectators).

Face coverings are required at all times for spectators and athletes not actively participating.

The limits were put in place in January as COVID cases spiked across Deschutes County.

For sporting events between two schools, spectators were limited to four people per participant.

“The return to allowing spectators comes as cases of COVID-19 continue to decline for the third week in a row in the county,” the district said in a statement on its website. “Cases of COVID-19 are now substantially lower than when the decision was first made to limit spectators.”

This chart from Deschutes County shows the rise and decline of COVID-19 case counts in recent weeks.

Masks continue to be required at all indoor events until March 31st.