Bend-La Pine Schools launches new COVID-19 tracking dashboard

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend-La Pine Schools has launched a new interactive, more robust COVID-19 dashboard offering up-to-date notifications about isolations and quarantines within the district.

Bend-La Pine Schools COVID-19 Dashboard

Users can sort data by school site and time period to gain a better understanding of COVID-19 cases and related quarantines in their school community.

According to the dashboard, nearly 4,000 students and staff have been quarantined for some period since the beginning of the school year.

Data auto-updates every 15 minutes with cases confirmed by Deschutes County Public Health.

“I want to thank the dedicated staff members who worked tirelessly to pull this tool together to provide a more transparent view of COVID-19 cases in our school and district communities,” said Superintendent Steven Cook. “This was a big lift but one I believe will make a meaningful difference to our staff and families looking for a more in-depth view of cases.”

Families can now find school-wide notification of positive cases on the dashboard.

Families will continue to receive a notification letter when their student: is identified as a close contact of a COVID-19 positive person, is identified as being COVID-19 positive, is part of an athletic or activities team, or is identified as low-risk exposure in an elementary classroom.