Bend-La Pine Schools hosts Drive and Apply Events every Thursday in May

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Community members are invited to test drive a school bus on an obstacle course, enjoy a free pizza lunch and get a job interview on the spot during interactive transportation job fairs:

Bend: Thursdays May 5, 12, 19 and 26 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. 501 SE Second Street, Bend

La Pine: Thursdays May 5, 12, 19 and 26 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. 16350 First Street, La Pine



The starting pay is $25 per hour for drivers and paid training is provided to new hires looking to obtain or renew a Commercial Driver’s License.

Drivers who work 4-hours or more each day receive a monthly medical, dental and vision insurance contribution of more than $1,200.

Additionally, drivers earn an IRA-like benefit and PERS benefits.

“Being a bus driver is a great option for college students, retirees or anyone looking to work part time or more, earn fantastic benefits and join a supportive team, all while making a positive difference in the lives of kids every day,” said Transportation Director for Bend-La Pine Schools, Kim Crabtree.