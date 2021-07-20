Bend-La Pine Schools hosts bus test drive, job fair

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Community members are invited to test drive a school bus on an obstacle course, enjoy a free BBQ lunch and get a job interview on the spot during several upcoming interactive transportation job fairs in Bend and La Pine:

Bend Event:

Wednesday July 21 and July 28

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

501 SE Second Street, Bend

La Pine Event:

Wednesday July 21 and July 28

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

La Pine Middle School

Wages start at $20 per hour for regular drivers and on-the job, paid training is provided to new hires looking to obtain or renew a Commercial Driver’s License.

Drivers who work 4-hours or more each day receive a monthly medical, dental and vision insurance contribution of more than $1,200. Additionally, drivers earn an annual IRA-like benefit and PERS benefits.

“School bus drivers get the chance to make a positive difference in the lives of kids every day, plus they get to be part of an incredible and supportive team,” said Kim Crabtree, Transportation Director for Bend-La Pine Schools.