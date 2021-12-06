Bend-La Pine Schools drops outdoor mask requirements

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Masks are no longer required for Bend-La Pine Schools students or staff, district officials announced Monday morning.

The decision was “based on recent revisions to requirements issued by the Oregon Department of Education,” according to an e-mail sent to families.

The change applies to students in grades K-12 and staff during outside recess, lunch, PE, etc.

Additionally, families or other visitors outside on school campus (for instance during student drop off or pick up) are recommended, not required, to wear masks.

The email continues to say “unvaccinated individuals not wearing masks who are exposed to a positive COVID-19 case while outdoors will need to follow quarantine protocols if they are identified as close contact.”

Masks will continue to be required indoors, the email said.