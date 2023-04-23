Bend-La Pine Schools connects with future students in Kindergarten bus event

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Families learned about kindergarten Saturday at locations around Deschutes County.

A new Bend-La Pine Schools outreach effort to connect with families of upcoming kindergarten students kicked off this weekend.

The district rolled out mobile kindergarten information and registration centers using school buses that made eight stops in different neighborhoods.

Families learned about what’s involved with registration, registered on the spot, and got a free kindergarten goodie bag.

Emily Phillips, a Buckingham Elementary teacher, says, “I think it’s really important post pandemic to talk to members of our community, to connect with families, to connect with parents, making sure that they know that we’re trying to get everyone involved in the registration process.”

Elk Meadow Elementary teacher Kristin Jones adds, “Kindergartners, they just have so much joy and excitement. They love school and being able to be kind of their first experience in elementary school is such a delight.”

Families can also register online. If you want more information, you can visit this link Bend-La Pine Schools: Kindergarten Registration.

Phillips also says “We’re setting the precedent for the rest of their academic career. So, making it a really fun, enjoyable experience not only for the kiddos, but making sure that families feel involved, feel a part of that process is really important for us.”

Those who are not sure about their child’s school of attendance or who have additional questions about kindergarten registration, can call 541-355-8750 to reach a staff member who can answer questions in English and Spanish.