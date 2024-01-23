Bend-La Pine Schools, teachers union to request mediator in contract talks

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend-La Pine School District and Bend Education Association plan to request a state mediator to help them come to a contract agreement after months of talks.

District spokesman Scott Maben said both sides negotiated for eight hours Friday and 10 hours Monday.

“The teams made significant progress and announced four more contract issues on which they reached tentative agreements,” Maben said. Among the agreements:

Reduction in Force and Recall (Article 10)

Learning Environment (Article 18)

A Memorandum of Agreement addressing supervision duty for school counselors

A Memorandum of Agreement addressing curricular overnight trips and the District’s 5th grade Outdoor School program

Another 10-hour negotiating session is planned for Jan. 29. The district said the sides are still trying to reach agreement on:

Association Rights (Article 2)

Professional Improvement (Article 6)

Leaves (Article 7)

Benefits (Article 12)

Compensation (Article 13)

Work Year (Article 15)

Work Day/Teaching Hours (Article 16)

Both sides will submit a request for a state mediator to the State Conciliation Service of the Oregon Employment Relations Board.

The teachers have been working without a contract this school year.