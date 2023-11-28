▶️ Bend-La Pine schools, teachers meeting almost daily as talks continue

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend-La Pine School District says negotiations with the teachers union is now happening nearly every day.

After taking Thanksgiving week off from talks, both sides were back at it Monday for all-day negotiations.

Twenty-four hours of negotiations are scheduled over four days this week. The district says negotiations will continue at this pace until a deal is reached.

Teachers are currently working without a contract.

