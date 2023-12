by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend-La Pine School District has offered teachers a new proposal as both sides continue negotiating a contract.

The new package offer includes cost of living pay increases of 5.5% in the first year and 4% in second year of contract. It also addressed health insurance.

They are expected to meet again all day Wednesday. That’s when the district believes the teachers will respond to the new offer.

RELATED: Bend-La Pine schools, teachers meeting almost daily as talks continue