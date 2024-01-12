Bend teachers union may soon call for mediator in contract talks with district

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Education Association said Thursday that if a contract with the Bend-La Pine School District is not agreed to by the end of January, they will consider bringing in a mediator.

The teachers have been working without a contract this school year. Both sides have have been negotiating, but took a break for the holidays. They are expected to return to the table next week.

The district said mediation may be the next move at this point, but a decision has not been made.

