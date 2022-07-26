by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend-La Pine School District has announced to staff the start and end times for the school day for the 2022-23 school year. The big change: The district is reverting back to two start times — one for elementary and one for middle and high schools.

Parents are expected to be informed by the district soon.

The email told staff that the district was able to hire 20 new bus drivers, allowing for the two-start time transition.

The new times are:

Elementary School: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Middle and High School: 8:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Three Rivers School: 8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Schools will continue to release 90 minutes early on Wednesday for what is described as professional development.

The announcement did not include start and end times for the choice option schools. The email said the times are slightly modified and that information will go directly to those schools and staff.

