Bend teachers union lowers cost-of-living demand; more talks Monday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend-La Pine School District and the Bend Education Association are expected to be back at the negotiating table Monday for an all-day session.

Both sides have been bargaining over a new contract for months. They plan to meet each Monday in hopes of reaching an agreement before Christmas.

Late this past Monday, the union lowered its demand for cost-of-living raises to 11% in the first year and 10% in the second year. The district is offering 4.5% and 3.5%.

The union is also asking for an insurance cap increase, additional planning days and holiday pay and hiring additional teachers.

