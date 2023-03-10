Bend-La Pine School District holding job fair March 23

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend-La Pine School District is hiring.

If you want to be a teacher or other licensed staff member, there’s a job fair on March 23 at Eagle Crest Resort in Redmond, 1-6 p.m.

Representatives from Bend-La Pine will be there to answer your questions. There will also be representatives from other Central Oregon school districts.

Register to attend in person or virtually.

A list of available careers can be found here.

