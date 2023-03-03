Bend-La Pine 2023-24 school calendar released

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The 2023-24 school year calendars for the Bend-La Pine School District have been released for parents to make their plans.

You can find the calendars below for Bend and south county schools. There’s a separate schedule for Bend Technical Academy.

The calendars show when school will be out, when conferences will be held and the designated make-up days. Plus it shows the schedule for high school graduations.

The first day for grades 1-6 and grade 9 will be Wednesday, Sept. 6.

First day for grades 7-8 and 10-12 will be Sept. 7.

All kindergarten will have their first day on Feb. 8.

Winter Break will be two weeks plus one day. That’s because the Monday after break is New Year’s Day.

Just like this year, Spring Break will be the final week of March.

The last day of school will be June 14, 2024.

You can find the calendars below or download them at these links: