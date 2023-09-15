School bus rear-ended near La-Pine with kids on board; 1 taken to hospital

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend-La Pine school bus was rear-ended near La Pine Friday morning, sending one student to the hospital.

The district said it happened around 8:18 a.m. on Highway 31 near Huntington Road.

The bus, which was going to La Pine middle and high schools, was stopped to pick up kids when a vehicle hit the back of the bus. The vehicle then spun into the oncoming lane and was hit by another vehicle.

Six kids were on the bus at the time. One was taken to the hospital with neck pain. Another bus was brought in to take the rest of the kids to school. The bus that was hit was towed to the transportation offices in Bend.

The bus driver was not hurt. The district said it didn’t have information on the other drivers.

Oregon State Police is handling the investigation.