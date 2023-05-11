▶️ Bend-La Pine school bus driver job fairs begin Thursday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

People interested in becoming a school bus driver for the Bend-La Pine School District have the chance to take a test drive Thursday.

The district is allowing people to drive a school bus on a closed course and take part on an on-the-spot job interview during an interactive transportation job fair.

Starting pay is $25.50 per hour for drivers. Paid training is provided to new hires looking to obtain or renew a Commercial Driver’s License.

The event happens 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Bend-La Pine Schools Transportation Facility, located at 501 SE 2nd Street in Bend and at the La Pine transportation facility at 16360 1st Street.

If you can’t make it Thursday, the event will be repeated on May 18 and May 25, but only at the Bend facility.

Those taking part in the job fair will also get the chance to drive the district’s new electric school bus.