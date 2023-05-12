▶️ Bend-La Pine school bus job fair gives applicants chance to test drive

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Prospective school bus drivers for the Bend-La Pine School District got a chance to get behind the wheel at the first of three “Drive and Apply” events Thursday.

Attendees got the chance to drive school buses through a closed course and an opportunity for an interview for a part-time job on the spot.

According to bus drivers, the best part of the job isn’t the time flexibility but the relationships they build with their passengers.

“Once they kind of get settled in and they start to know the kids and their names, they do not want to change routes. They really build relationships with those kids,” said Kim Crabtree, Bend-La Pine School District Transportation Director.

The event will be repeated on May 18 and May 25, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at the Bend-La Pine Schools Transportation Facility, located at 501 SE 2nd Street in Bend.

