Applications open for vacant Bend-La Pine School Board seat

The Bend-La Pine School District says it is seeking candidates to fill its now vacant seat on the school board. It comes after board member Janet Sarai Llerandi-Gonzalez recently resigned.

The person selected will serve from Dec. 13 until June 20, 2023.

Applications are being taken until Oct. 11 at 4:00 p.m. Details on how to apply can be found at this link.

Applicants must live in a Deschutes County voting precinct, must have lived in a county voting precinct for at least one year, live within the Bend-La Pine school attendance area and must be registered to vote.

They must also provide a resume, attest to their residency and provide a letter of interest.

Finalists will be picked Nov. 8.

