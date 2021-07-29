Bend-La Pine School Board leaders to host listening session

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two Bend-La Pine School Board members will meet with the public Thursday evening during the first of a series of listening sessions.

Hosted by Board Chair Melissa Barnes Dholakia and Vice-Chair Marcus LeGrand, Board Leadership Listening Sessions will allow community members the chance to connect with the board on a broader level than they can during a typical board business meeting when public comment is largely reserved for agenda items.

Speakers will be called in the order in which they signed up.

The first session is Thursday, July 29 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bend’s Silver Rail Elementary School in the gymnasium.

“July 13 marked our return to in-person board meetings, following more than a year of virtual engagement,” said Barnes Dholakia. “The volume of interest by our stakeholders to share their thoughts, concerns, and kudos – in person – is remarkable. It is our hope that this listening session, which includes a large venue, evening start and opportunity for conversation, will be convenient for potential participants and provide an environment for us to learn more from our parents, staff, students and community members.”

Board Leadership Listening Sessions are intended to further the Board’s commitment to elevate voices from across the communities served by Bend-La Pine Schools and to inform priorities to affirm and inspire each and every student in our district to have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom and beyond.

Barnes Dholakia and LeGrand will share what they learn with other board members and members of Bend-La Pine Schools’ leadership team.

To learn more about the Board Leadership Listening Session, including how to sign up to speak, visit the Board of Directors webpage. (Those who need assistance filling out the form can contact the Board Clerk at 541-355-1017.)