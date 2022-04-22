Bend-La Pine School Board leaders hold “group themed question” Q and A session

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Leaders of the Bend-La Pine Schools’ Board of Directors held a question and answer session Thursday at Caldera High School.

The meeting started at 5:30 in the auditorium and board leaders answered a variety of what they are calling “group themed questions.”

Everything from electric buses, free meals, pronouns for students, handling racial and biased incidents to transportation times were all talked about.

This was an in-person event where around 25 people showed up to hear answers to some of those important questions.

“How is the role of the board different from the role of the superintendent,” asked the moderator.

“We are volunteer public servants, so we serve in a governance capacity, but we do not do the heavy lifting of actually running this district,” Bend-La Pine Schools Board Chair Melissa Barnes Dholakia. “That is the role of the superintendent.”

All 18 questions answered were submitted hours prior to the meeting.

No one at the meeting was allowed to ask any questions.

Several parents at the Q and A session were upset about not having that opportunity and wrote comments to Central Oregon Daily News about their concerns.