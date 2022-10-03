▶️ Interested in joining Bend-La Pine school board? Info meeting on Thursday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An informational session is being held Thursday for people in learning more about what it takes to serve on the Bend-La Pine School Board. The district has a vacancy for the Zone 7 board position and is taking applications.

The informational session is set for 6:00 p.m. Thursday at the Hutchinson Room in the Deschutes Public Library’s Downtown Bend branch. Board Chair Melissa Barnes Dholakia will explain what is involved with being a board member, the time commitment involved and answer questions from attendees.

Applications are being accepted until October 11 at 4:00 p.m.

Applicants must reside within a Deschutes County voting precinct, have resided within a Deschutes County voting precinct for at least one year, reside within Bend-La Pine Schools’ attendance area and be registered to vote.

Details of how to apply can be found on the Board of Directors’ webpage. applicants must share a resume, residency attestation form from the webpage and a letter of interest.

Finalists will be selected Nov. 8 and the final appointee will be sworn in Dec. 13. The term lasts through June 30, 2023, but the appointee may choose to run for the seat again in the May 2023 election.