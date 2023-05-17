3 Bend-La Pine school board races are blowouts; 1 is much closer

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Three of the races for Bend-La Pine school board are landslide victories. But one more position is a tight race as of Wednesday morning with an incumbent holding a narrow lead.

Cameron Fischer is leading Christopher Strengbreg in Zone 3 by a 72.9% to 23.7% margin. There was no incumbent running in this race.

Incumbent Amy Tatom is ahead of Sherrie Grieef 70.9% o 28.7% in Zone 5.

RELATED: Election results

RELATED: ‘Mama Bears’ defeat incumbents for Crook County school board

Board Chair Melissa Barnes Dholakia is leading Chet Wamboldt 69.1% to 30.5% in Zone 6.

But it’s tighter race for Zone 7. Incumbent Kina Chadwick leads Elizabeth Justema 34.7% to 30.4%. Nicole Fitch has 21% and Rod Hanson has 13.6%