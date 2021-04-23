Bend-La Pine School Board Candidate Q & A: Wendy Imel

The answers below have been submitted by the candidate and, other than formatting for the website, have not been edited in any way by Central Oregon Daily News.

How long have you lived in Deschutes County?

Like the two generations of my family before me, I grew up in and round Central Oregon. As an adult, I moved back to Bend with my family in 2013 with the intention that my children would be the 4th generation raised in Bend!

Do you have children attending school in the district? If so, how many?

Yes, I have two children in the school district. One in elementary school, and the other in middle school.

Why are you running for school board?

This is one of the most important questions to ask. And given the recent political sensationalism that some are trying to create, I’m glad to have this opportunity to explain my motivation and my goals for voters to understand.

ACCESS TO EDUCATION/ ADVOCATING FOR PARENTS, CHILDREN, AND TEACHERS: As a lifelong learner and supporter of education, I feel very strongly that access to education is essential to our children’s development, health, and overall future success. It is essential for the future of our country. Over the past year, the lack of access to and support from education in our state and our county was shocking and disappointing.

The long-term damage has yet to be assessed. Meanwhile, the voices of students, parents, and many teachers alike were ignored. That’s not the way the system should work.

I am running for Bend-La Pine School Board to advocate for all parents and students in this community, to ensure that access to education is never again denied for extended periods while other states remain open, and to assist our district in delivering better education and performance for all kids.

RAISING STANDARDS, IMPROVING RESULTS: It is no secret that Oregon ranks as one of the lowest states in the nation for performance in regards to K-12 education.

This is not a new issue in light of the COVID pandemic but a long standing deficiency. I am hoping to shine a light on this issue and strive to work alongside our educators and students to raise those standards, bridge the gap to allow students to achieve higher grades, demonstrate proficiency, and excel.

LESS POLITICS AND MORE LEARNING: When I first started feeling frustrated with the priorities of our local and state school boards, I started paying closer attention to current leadership.

I was shocked to see the focus on political agendas, advancing their transformations through policies and curriculum–without requiring any voter approval..

I believe the singular focus of a school board should be ensuring the success of students, the strength of their education, and the satisfaction of their families.

I’m not a politician, I’m a mother. However, I am also a professional educator, a business manager, and a member of this community, and I feel strongly that the motivation behind the school board’s focus should be the health and safety of students, their access to quality education and support.

Knowing what you do now and if you had the power, what would you have done differently for schools (if anything) in response to the pandemic?

Last year, I watched districts around the country fight for kids and advocate for access to education.

I watched districts in our own state, like West Linn, fight against the distancing regulations and fight to open their schools as they also watched the mental health of their students diminish, and then saw their students disappear from the virtual classrooms and become unaccounted for. During this crisis, the parents in our community were pleading for a similar fight for our kids.

They wrote letters, they staged protests, but ultimately, their pleas went unanswered.

Even when “the science” was drawn into question and legitimate arguments made, the voices of parents, students and many teachers fell on deaf ears.

The mental health of the youth in our community diminished—my children included. Meanwhile, in other states, school life went on.

So, to answer the question: what would I have done differently? I would have listened to the parents, the students, and various experts; I would have observed the efforts other districts were making to call for open schools, and I would have met them at the state level advocating for our students and for their families.

When the current school board decided instead to delay the openings and missed the window of opportunity, I would have fought for opening schools the moment our district had the opportunity in the fall. Secondly, I would have looked at how we were applying the special grant money towards the problem.

If spacing was the issue, I would have insisted that we work to find more space.

Creative solutions like using some of the grant dollars for modular buildings that could have supplied more square footage on campuses to allow the number of students on campus to be increased.

Because proper education and in-person learning is essential, I would have worked with state leaders, teachers and parents to find a way to make sure our students were served, to make sure they knew education was a priority, and that they mattered.

What is the single biggest issue facing the district and how would you address it?

There are various problems but they all lead up to one: improving the quality and consistency of education for all students. We can and must do better.

I would address this objective in the same manner that I teach students about business: analyzing the organization, identifying areas of both strength and weakness, evaluating solutions to improve the deficiencies, introducing reforms for positive impact, and measuring results going forward.

What is your position on state standardized testing?

As a parent, I have in the past questioned the efficacy of these exams. Our students take evaluation tests in their classroom to assess their levels of comprehension of the curriculum that they are being taught, and I am 100% in favor of those practices.

However, the standardized testing at the state and national level raises some questions requiring more information.

Referring back to my prior answer, I want to improve education for all and we can’t evaluate performance without measurement. Testing provides critical benchmarks.

TRANSPARENCY/ ETHICAL USE OF TIME AND RESOURCES:

As a first step, it’s important for parents to understand what the data from these tests is used for.

Are they completed and the report is shut away in a records drawer? Or are the results thoroughly analyzed for insights that can be turned into data-driven, actionionable change initiatives to improve or shift the direction of curriculum, ensuring that our Oregon students are at a competitive level when they enter the national higher education arena?

If these exams are taken over a period of several days and nothing is done with the data, then of course this is a waste of time for our students and teachers and understandably a frustration to parents.

However if this data is used to effect change, to improve, to offer our students more support, more resources, or more tangible learning opportunities then Let’s make sure schools are doing a better job of communicating with parents and students so they understand the process and can support it.

Let’s be transparent as to why we continue to persist with these testing platforms and transparent in how we, as a school district, plan to rise to the call of being more responsible and effective with that data.