Bend-La Pine School Board Candidate Q & A: Maria Lopez-Dauenhauer

Lopez-Dauenhauer requested to submit her Q&As in Spanish as well.

How long have you lived in Deschutes County?

My family moved to Bend in 2018 from Morgan Hill, California. Our decision was made like it is by so many others who’ve discovered this place: lured in by its natural beauty, the people, and the community. We are so happy here.

¿Por cuánto tiempo has vivido en Deschutes County?

Mi familia y yo nos movimos a Bend en el 2018 de Morgan Hill, California. Nuestra decisión fue hecha como muchos de ustedes han descubierto este lugar. Atraída por su belleza natural, la gente, y la comunidad. Estamos muy felices aquí.

Do you have children attending school in the district? If so, how many?

Yes, I have two teenage children who attend Summit High School.

¿Usted tiene hijos atendiendo escuela en el distrito? Si es asi, cuantos?

Si, yo tengo dos hijos que atienden Summit High School.

Why are you running for school board?

I am both passionate and concerned about the future of education, and confident that I can be a voice for all parents who share the same feelings of commitment.

I will represent all families and advocate for children across all communities. And as a proud Mexican-American, I believe that my perspective will add value to the diversity of viewpoints.

I have met wonderful teachers in the District who care deeply about students and want to see them succeed to their fullest potential. I also want to be able to give teachers, such as those, the necessary tools they need to be EXCELLENT teachers.

¿Porque usted quiere la posición para el Consejo Escolar?

Yo soy muy apasionada y estoy preocupada por el futuro de la educación, y confiada de que puedo ser la voz para todos los padres que comparten los mismos sentimientos de compromiso.

Yo voy a representar todas las familias y ser defensor para todos los niños en todas comunidades. Yo estoy orgullosa de ser Mexico-Americana, y estoy segura que puedo ser la voz para ayudar a nuestra comunidad.

Yo pienso que mis perspectivas ayudarán mucho a la comunidad. He conocido buenos maestros en el distrito que se preocupan por los estudiantes y que quieren ver a los estudiantes salir adelante. Yo quiero darle a esos maestros las herramientas necesarias para que sean maestros excelentes.

Knowing what you do now and if you had the power, what would you have done differently for schools (if anything) in response to the pandemic?

With the knowledge that we have today about COVID, the risk to children and the damage to their health due to isolation, I would have schools open back to full time in-person learning and I would also be sure to have all school sports fully available to students.

For families that were reluctant to come back to school full time, I would offer the option to learn from home.

For those teachers who were not willing to come back to in person learning, I would offer them the opportunity to teach from home to those who want to learn from home.

If needed, I would hire new teachers to teach in person.

¿Sabiendo lo que sabes ahora y si tuvieras el poder, que harías diferente para las escuelas en repuestos del pandemic?

Con el conocimiento que tenemos hoy de COVID, el riesgo a los niños y el daño a su salud debido al aislamiento, yo tendría escuelas abiertas a tiempo completo en persona y también me aseguraría de tener todos los deportes completamente disponibles para todos.

Para las familias y los maestros que no quieren regresar a la escuela en persona completo, yo quisiera ofrecerles la oportunidad de aprender y enseñar en casa. Si es necesario, yo podría emplear más maestros para enseñar en persona.

What is the single biggest issue facing the district and how would you address it?

Higher education. Oregon as a whole has been consistently behind other states in terms of education.

We need to get back to basics. I believe in common-sense education: Math, Reading, Writing, Science, etc. Oregon is years behind where kids should be. We need to ensure our children are well prepared with the critical thinking skills necessary to become productive adults.

¿Cuál es el más grande asunto a frente del distrito y cómo piensas aportar?

Educación más alta. Oregon ha estado consistentemente detrás de los demás estados en condiciones de educación.

Es necesario regresar a lo esencial. Yo creo en el sentido común de educación: Matemáticas, Leer, Escribir, Ciencias. Oregon está años detrás de donde los niños deben de estar.

Debemos garantizar que nuestros niños tengan lo necesario para que estén preparados y sean adultos responsables .

What is your position on state standardized testing?

State standardized testing is necessary in order to help us evaluate teacher performance, as well as measure how well students are performing compared to the rest of the nation.

¿Cuál es su posición en los exámenes del estado?

Los exámenes del estado son necesarios en orden de ayudarnos para evaluar la actuación de los maestros y al mismo tiempo evaluar cómo los estudiantes comparan al resto de la nation.