Bend-La Pine School Board Candidate Q & A: Jon Haffner

How long have you lived in Deschutes County?

It’s been two years since I moved here with my daughter. However, I’m very familiar with Oregon and was born and raised in Albany.

Skiing is a big part of my family and during middle school we came to visit often and stayed in Sunriver.

After my Sophomore year at West Albany, I transferred to Jesuit High School in Portland, before attending Walla Walla University in SE Washington.

Do you have children attending school in the district? If so, how many?

I have a daughter attending 6th grade at Pacific Crest Middle School.

Why are you running for school board?

As a working, single father, my motivation to join the Bend-La Pine School Board is defined by recent experiences and a sincere desire to advocate not only for my child, but also for all the students in the district who have missed so much this past year.

I recognize the profound suffering of children and parents alike, who have felt helpless over the last year as schools are not fully open and educational advancement has stalled.

As a founding member of Open Bend-La Pine Schools, an online group with over 2,000 members, I have heard from countless parents expressing their disappointment, their hardships, and their heartaches in the face of having their kids deprived of in-person learning and the critical social development of school life.

It has inspired me to make a difference on behalf of families who need a voice.

Since my daughter lost her mother three years ago to a tragic death resulting from mental health issues, I have dedicated myself fulltime to raising her to be a strong, healthy, independent young woman.

Knowing what you do now and if you had the power, what would you have done differently for schools (if anything) in response to the pandemic?

When COVID first struck and pandemic panic was understandable, the government told all of us we needed to lockdown, “15 dDays to flatten the curve.”

That led into a month, followed by many more. In Oregon, we stayed locked down longer than other states, some of which quickly reopened. If we listen to health experts from all sides, we know the science isn’t settled. However, most will now agree that children should not have been isolated for over a year…

Schools are essential and never should have remained closed for so long. Countries like Sweden place a high priority on children and make education compulsory, even during a pandemic.

Oregon’s children cannot afford anymore disruptions as they work to recoup a lost year in education.

What is the single biggest issue facing the district and how would you address it?

Oregon academic achievement has lagged far behind other states in addition to being mediocre compared to other countries.

The Student Success Act, signed into law by Gov. Kate Brown May 20. SSA will provide an additional $1 billion a year to address statewide education issues including student mental health, swelling class sizes, early childhood education and barriers to on-time graduation.

Fifty percent of the money will go to K-12 districts, 20% to early learning and 30% to state-wide initiatives such as the High School Success fund.

I want to ensure that our children are receiving the best education possible, which means making sure they are being inspired and challenged.

I want a world class curriculum that teaches the foundational knowledge needed for success: reading, writing, math and science. We want students to be challenged, not coddled.

They must earn their grades and demonstrate proficiency.

What is your position on state standardized testing?

I believe education requires high standards, academic rigor and discipline, and the ability to measure performance to evaluate results of both students and teachers.

I support the U.S. Department of Educations recent rejection of Oregon’s request to waive standardized testing this spring. We need to quantify the results of holding students out of school despite the objections of special interests.