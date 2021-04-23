Bend-La Pine School Board Candidate Q & A: Janet Sarai Llerandi

How long have you lived in Deschutes County?

I have been in Central Oregon for 12 years; 11 in Deschutes County.

Do you have children attending school in the district? If so, how many?

Yes, I have two sons. One who attends Cascade Middle and the other is enrolled in the Bend-La Pine schools online program.

Why are you running for school board?

First and foremost, I am a parent, and as a LatinX parent, I know and understand the challenges our Latino/x families are facing in Central Oregon.

I’m running for school board to bring necessary changes to our school systems — changes centered on equitable practices with inclusionary visions.

My upbringing in a multicultural and multigenerational household taught me the importance of representation.

Our children’s education requires intentional support and investment. As an elected leader, I will leverage my skills, experiences, and relationships in this community to foster a healthier, safer, more inclusive school environment that supports diverse family and student needs.

Knowing what you do now and if you had the power, what would you have done differently for schools (if anything) in response to the pandemic?

I do not believe there was one right answer or method.

The district and school board were faced with incredibly difficult challenges and high-impact decisions to make very quickly.

They abided by the science and data and I would have too. If I had been involved with school closures, I would have advocated for additional resources for the family liaison program.

The program involved teachers and aides visiting individual student’s homes to ensure their technology and food insecurity needs were being met by providing access to school-provided meals.

This showed the adaptability of our school district and we need to increase the number of students receiving this level of support on an on-going basis.

Yet many families have not returned in-person, as they are grappling with so many challenges at home as well as considering their children’s health and emotional well-being in environments that do not support a diversity of family structures.

I’ve observed unequal or inconsistent access to technology and tools as families navigate hybrid and virtual learning experiences, and a lack of communication and resources in languages that our families speak.

I believe that one solution would have been to create/facilitate culturally-responsive learning pods to help our students and families to navigate these challenges.

A peer-to-peer, guardian-to-guardian support system will allow families —specifically Latinx and people of color— within close proximity to share internet hot spots, technology, tips, and resources. But this requires investment and attention to foster self sufficiency with education, empowerment, and resources.

What is the single biggest issue facing the district and how would you address it?

I don’t believe there is only one big issue. And that speaks to how important this role and this election will be for the future of all students.

One priority issue from my perspective is the lack of intentional investments within the budget planning phase.

This has led to systems and policies that disenfranchise and disengage families like my own. Our district needs to evolve in order to better serve and include the full diversity of the population it serves. It will be my responsibility to show up for our entire school district, including families facing barriers and time constraints.

My priorities include new, intentional methods of reaching out to families.

We must recognize the varying needs among families and offer wrap-around support that values their needs over their participation rates.

In addition, our teachers need more resources and educational opportunities to expand their knowledge and perspective of different lived experiences.

I bring a high level of cultural integrity to the table to support this advocacy, in addition to strong relationships and connections with the Restorative Justice & Equity group,

The Fathers group, Allyship in Action, TRACEs (trauma, resilience and adverse childhood experiences), and more.

Part of my role with the Early Learning Hub of Central Oregon & Better Together is understanding the significance of social and emotional learning and support with trauma informed care from prenatal to career.

Providing alternate learning models and methods of support while adjusting ourselves to fit the needs of students experiencing poverty, houselessness, food scarcity, and different abilities is at the core of this challenge we face together.

We cannot expect the same results out of students who need priority emotional and family support when it comes to their participation and performance measures in school.

We must consider redistribution of resources and money to put these families first while attempting to close the “learning gap”.

What is your position on state standardized testing?

Standardized tests offer metrics and data that are often used to measure a school or district’s overall success.

And while testing can and should offer opportunities for learning and growth, what often occurs is that children become stressed when they cannot achieve certain scores and are not supported with next steps.

Standardized tests must evolve to account for individual circumstances. These tests and measures are rooted in values of white supremacy that perpetuate harm to disenfranchised communities.

When we center the needs of the most vulnerable, we create equity in systems that have long been non-existent. Before we attempt to measure aptitudes and abilities, we must explore and understand the neuroscience of a non-fixed mindset.

Meaning all children, given the opportunity, can continually grow and learn.

For decades, studies have shown and proved to us that standardized tests do more harm to youth who have not had equal access and opportunities to learn in safe environments, both inside and out of school buildings.

With such a strong emphasis on “academic achievement,” the standardized testing process can have adverse effects on students experiencing hunger, emotional and physical abuse, unsafe home environments, and many other challenges.

Not to mention the history of SAT and other academic measures and tests were brought to the U.S. as a way of preserving benefit and opportunity to a select group.

My depth of understanding, years of research, and partnerships with experts on this subject matter are a necessary and specialized skill set I bring to the board.

To cite one study, I am copying key highlights from the article; “The Racist Beginnings of Standardized Testing” by the National Education Association. “TESTING PIONEER – AND EUGENICIST – “To tell the truth about standardized tests,” Kendi said, “is to tell the story of the eugenicists who created and popularized these tests in the United States more than a century ago.”

As the U.S. absorbed millions of immigrants from Europe beginning in the 19th century, the day’s leading social scientists, many of them White Anglo-Saxon Protestants, were concerned by the infiltration of non-whites into the nation’s public schools. In his 1923 book,

A Study of American Intelligence, psychologist and eugenicist Carl Brigham wrote that African-Americans were on the low end of the racial, ethnic, and/or cultural spectrum.

Testing, he believed, showed the superiority of “the Nordic race group” and warned of the “promiscuous intermingling” of new immigrants in the American gene pool.

Furthermore, the education system he argued was in decline and “will proceed with an accelerating rate as the racial mixture becomes more and more extensive.”

– Source link: https://www.nea.org/advocating-for-change/new-from-nea/racist-beginnings-standardized-testing