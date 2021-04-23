Bend-La Pine School Board Candidate Q & A: Gregg Henton

How long have you lived in Deschutes County?

I relocated here from Tennessee in May 2015.

Do you have children attending school in the district? If so, how many?

No, my only child is grown and no longer in school. However, he greatly benefited from parents who were actively involved during his education and helped reinforce his learning that has made him the successful adult he is today.

Our son has a learning disability that wasn’t discovered until 3rd grade. NVLD, or Non-Verbal Learning Disorder, was not something our school district was prepared to handle, so it fell upon us to educate him.

As a father and someone whose child went through public education, I believe my perspective for the school board is representative of other parents who may not have kids in the BLSD school system but still pay taxes and want to see improvements made to the system for the benefit of all kids.

Why are you running for school board?

Beyond the closing of schools and lack of in-person learning, like so many other parents, I have recognized problems that long prexist the pandemic.

The evidence: Oregon is 47th out of 50 states. Our children’s education has taken a back seat to political agendas.

For countless parents, last year was a fight for survival around the health and well-being of their children. Many could not learn using virtual methodologies and their education has suffered immeasurably, I am also particularly aware of the social skills lost to our younger students, and the opportunities our older students have missed out on, such as sports and the opportunity for scholarships at good universities, important stepping stones that cannot be recaptured.

This has been a year of lost education that cannot simply be made up by repeating grades or attending summer school.

Parents have also suffered through loss of work and income to stay home with younger children.

I am running for Bend-La Pine School Board to improve education for our children. I am a parent, not a politician.

And where our children are concerned, there can be no political motivations allowed. We must give our parents a voice in how and what their children are learning.

Knowing what you do now and if you had the power, what would you have done differently for schools (if anything) in response to the pandemic?

Looking back at last year, I believe the greatest frustration for me was experiencing the wide dichotomies in the science.

The scientific communities could not settle on anything definitive about how to manage our lives or the economy. Rules changed weekly.

As a result of the unsettled science of COVID, we shut down everything for protracted periods of time. Health experts will argue this delayed the ability to build herd immunities faster. If viewed with a wider lens, lockdowns did not work but they destroyed lives, livelihoods and education.

To go back in time, were it my responsibility, I would have fought to keep the schools open.

I would have ignored the well-reported pressure of the teacher’s unions who refused to allow their constituents to return to work until everyone was vaccinated. The science informed us otherwise, that children were not spreaders of COVID. Yet, in many ways, schools held America hostage–even for those teachers who wanted to return.

What is the single biggest issue facing the district and how would you address it?

Beyond improving academic performance, I believe the single greatest issue to our school district is the politically-driven curriculum, which now includes the controversial Critical Race Theory (CRT) instruction and alternative history.

If parents aren’t familiar with the damage being done, that’s because schools are doing it without any votes or approval from parents required. What kind of damage?

For example, when the state of Oregon is considering whether or not mathematics may be considered “racist”, you know we’ve reached a new point of blatant politicization, at the expense of our children to do arithmetic. If that seems far-fetched, I encourage any reader to Google the story.

Critical Race Theory, including ‘equity’, ‘social justice’, and ‘diversity and inclusion’ are all parts of culturally responsive teaching; teaching that caters to culture.

America was founded on diversity – e pluribus unum – from many one. If we begin driving home cultural and racially based teaching, we don’t work together well as a nation.

Our students don’t focus on learning the fundamentals to make them successful citizens. I believe we need to focus on things that bring us together, shared values, and teach things that will inspire personal development, creativity, and confidence to enter the world, not as a victim, but a champion ready to build a meaningful life and career.

What is your position on state standardized testing?

First and foremost, standardized testing is a critical measure of the preparedness of our students for further and more advanced studies. It provides necessary insights to guide development and instruction.

If students can’t perform basic arithmetic successfully, how could they move on to basic algebra?

Secondly, it is also a measure of how well our teachers are instructing our children. If a student has failed the basics in a curriculum, it may be the student. But if many students have failed the basics, perhaps it’s the teacher.

Raw data is unbiased.

Because education is a partnership between parents, students, and teachers, it’s important that we all work together to measure performance and improve results. I am in favor of standardized testing, but also acknowledge that we can improve upon them.