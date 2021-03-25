Bend-La Pine notifies parents of green light for full, in-person return

Bend-La Pine Schools officially will return to full, in-person instruction in April after the ODE last week approved changes to physical distancing requirements in the classroom.

Interim Superintendent Lora Nordquist notified parents in an email Thursday that the ODE’s changes give the district a “green light” to phase students back to the classroom full time.

K-3 students are already attending in-person full time, but beginning April 5th, 4th and 5th graders will return as well.

On April 12th, all middle and high schoolers will return to classrooms five days a week.

Nordquist told parents before Spring Break that these changes were coming if the ODE updated its guidance.

Thursday’s email just makes it official.

Schools will follow these bell times:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Current bell schedules (start and stop times) remain the same; schools will follow a School Improvement Wednesday (SIW) schedule on Wednesdays.

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Bell schedules are currently under review, and a slight adjustment to start/stop times is possible.

Any changes will be communicated to families the week of March 29.

Schools will follow a School Improvement Wednesday (SIW) schedule on Wednesdays.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Students will attend daily (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday) from 9:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Schools will follow a School Improvement Wednesday (SIW) schedule on Wednesdays.

For those families who are not comfortable with in-person learning, or who have found success with distance learning, we will continue to offer remote instruction opportunities.

Families may enroll in the District Comprehensive Distance Learning program or Bend-La Pine Schools Online. Please contact these programs on, or after, March 29.