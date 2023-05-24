▶️ 5 illegal marijuana grow sites busted in Bend, La Pine; 2 people sought

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

More than 650 pounds of marijuana flower and 630 marijuana plants were seized as Central Oregon drug detectives and SWAT searched five locations in Bend and La Pine Tuesday morning. Two persons of interest remain on the loose.

The investigation, which the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says lasted several months, started with tips from the community about a Bend man operating a marijuana grow on Berg Lane in north Bend.

An investigation by the Deschutes County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement team (DCIME) and the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team (CODE) included surveillance on the man. DCSO said detectives identified a large criminal organization that also had property in northwest Bend and La Pine.

Tuesday morning, CODE, DCIME and Deschutes County SWAT moved in with search warrants at these locations:

800 block of NW Newport Ave, Bend

63000 block of Berg Lane, Bend

16000 block of Dyke Road, La Pine

52000 block of Polar Drive, La Pine

52200 block of Polar Drive, La Pine

DCSO says 665 pounds of processed marijuana flower and 630 marijuana plants in various stages of growth were seized. Detectives also allegedly seized a large amount of money and found evidence of interstate trafficking and financial crimes.

Several people were detained and interviewed. Some arrests are pending Grand Jury indictments, DCSO said. Their names are being withheld until the investigation is finished.

However, detectives are still looking for two people of interest in the case

Daniel Liautaud, 36, of Bend

Jackson Liautaud, 31, of La Pine

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call Detectives Dustin Miller or Tony Ramos at 541-693-9111 and reference case 23-25857. Do not attempt to arrest or detain them.