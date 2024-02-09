▶️ Bend-La Pine Schools celebrate 2nd annual Lunar New Year event

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Building cultural pride and community with other families and students. That was the goal for Bend-La Pine Schools during its second annual Lunar New Year event Thursday.

“It is a celebration of our Asian families that live here in Central Oregon, who have kids in our schools and contribute so much to our community,” said Kinsey Martin, BLS Executive Director of Policy Advocacy and Equity.

Families came together for a cultural celebration, eating Asian-themed food made by the Mountain View culinary students.

The dive into Asian culture continued with dancing, performances and crafts.

“It is really fun because I know most of these kids through my class,” said one student.

Kids even made a few Lunar New Year wishes.

“My wish is for everyone to be nice,” said one youngster.

“I wish everyone has fun and stays healthy,” said another.

It was a night for families to enjoy, better understand another culture and feel comfortable.

“It’s nice that you know Bend and the school district are showing support for the Chinese New Year and being inclusive,” said Juniper Elementary 5th grader Nickson Su. “Like all cultures.”

And a night to make connections.

“We are trying to better our partnership with our families and support our students and make those connections with our families,” said Martic. “So this is one of the ways we’re trying to do that and have some fun together and celebrate.”