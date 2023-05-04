Bear Creek Principal Lisa Birk to lead Bend-La Pine Elementary Programs

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend-La Pine School District announced Thursday that Bear Creek Elementary School Lisa Birk will become the new Executive Director of Elementary Programs. She is replacing the retiring Skip Offenhauser.

The district says that Birk has also served as assistant principal and then principal at Pacific Crest Middle School, assistant principal, Atudent Services/Assistant Principal at Bear Creek and a teacher on special assignment.

“I am excited to move into this new role and support multiple schools and leaders in our district,” Birk said in a statement. “The work that our teachers and leaders do each day is so important to the future of our community, and I look forward to supporting our schools as they continue to create excellent experiences for students.”

