▶️ Dad sues Bend-La Pine SD, construction company after child hit in crosswalk

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Central Oregon father is suing the Bend La-Pine School District, a construction company and one of its employees for $311,000 after they say his sixth grade child was hit by a vehicle in a crosswalk.

The father claims the then-12-year-old was struck near Pilot Butte Middle School on March 29, 2022. The lawsuit claims the driver, an employee of TAC Construction, failed to yield to the girl.

The family claims the child ended up with a nasal deformity, nosebleeds, headaches, loose teeth, pain and discomfort and has had difficulty with everyday activities.

The lawsuit says the school district was negligent for not having crossing guards at the intersection of NE Neff Road and NE Parkridge Drive. It also says the district failed to have appropriate signage and lighting to warn drivers about children crossing.

RELATED: 11 ex-St. Charles employees file $2.5 million lawsuit over vaccine mandate

The school district said it was unable to give Central Oregon Daily News a response. It tell us it has referred the matter to district attorneys.

The suit is also claiming negligence against TAC Construction and its employee.

The intersection of Neff and Parkridge is across from the northwest corner of the Pilot Butte Middle School campus.

The lawsuit is filed in Deschutes County District Court.