▶️ R.E. Jewell media manager wins Bend-La Pine Support Staff award

Students and staff at a Bend elementary school planned a surprise for one of their own Tuesday.
Cheers at a surprise assembly greeted R.E. Jewell Elementary media manager Jessica Weisgerber. She received the Bend-La Pine School District’s Outstanding Support Staff Person award.
“I was so surprised. Did not think i was gonna get it. Super surprised,” said Weisgerber.
Weisgerber has been at her job for three years and was one of six finalists.
She will receive a $500 bonus.
