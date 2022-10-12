▶️ R.E. Jewell media manager wins Bend-La Pine Support Staff award

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Students and staff at a Bend elementary school planned a surprise for one of their own Tuesday.

Cheers at a surprise assembly greeted R.E. Jewell Elementary media manager Jessica Weisgerber. She received the Bend-La Pine School District’s Outstanding Support Staff Person award.

“I was so surprised. Did not think i was gonna get it. Super surprised,” said Weisgerber.

Weisgerber has been at her job for three years and was one of six finalists.

She will receive a $500 bonus.

