Bend-La Pine issues schedule plans for fall, including ‘live’ instruction

Bend-La Pine Schools on Friday offered a peek into what the fall will look like with descriptions of a typical day at each grade level and a fresh FAQ section on its website.

Parents and students should expect to get more detailed information about schedules from their individual schools, but the district laid out the following examples:

Elementary

Schedules will follow the typical school day, but there will be flexibility for families. Students will have the opportunity for “live” instruction but will be able to view recorded sessions if they miss live activities.

Students and families will have access to PE, music, wellness, SEL, interactive science and social studies activities.

Students and families will have personalized reading and math support through apps on their iPads. (All students K-12 will receive iPads.)

Middle School

Students will have a 7-period schedule, spread over two days.

All students will have an advisory teacher, who will be the main connection to home.

All electives will be offered.

High School

Students will have a 7-period schedule, but only 5 of those classes will be offered each 6-week period. Over the semester, students will attend all 7 classes for the same amount of time.

All electives will be offered.

Dual college credit, IB and AP classes will be offered.

The district will provide additional support for freshmen at all schools, helping them to connect with the school and classmates.

School Offices are Open

All school and district office staff are now available to help with school registration or answer questions. The school contact phone numbers are linked here. As a reminder, all visitors to our school main offices are required to wear a face covering, follow physical distancing guidelines and wash or sanitize hands upon entry. Families are also able to register students online.

Support for Families

Many of our students and families are experiencing hardships at this time, and we want to make sure to provide all the support we can. Once all staff return to work (August 31st), each school will have a team whose priority is outreach to families. These teams may include FAN advocates, nurses, counselors, Latino Family Liaisons, as well as other staff. Don’t hesitate to reach out to your school principal if you need our support!

The state of Oregon has expanded access to free- and reduced-lunches, so be sure to check to see if your family might qualify.

Child Care Partnerships

Partner agencies are working to provide child care at either their sites or in some of our elementary schools in Bend, La Pine and Sunriver during Comprehensive Distance Learning (CDL) AND balanced/hybrid instruction. They are working with partner organizations to provide financial support for families who need child care but can’t afford it. Look for more information coming to families soon.