Bend-La Pine graduation schedule announced

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Nearly 1,300 Bend-La Pine School District students will be graduating from six high schools over the next week, starting Thursday.

The district released the graduation schedule Wednesday.

“Every graduate who walks across the stage has a story to tell and deserves to be celebrated. We are thrilled to honor the Class of 2022 and their many accomplishments at our in-person graduation ceremonies at local high schools,” said Superintendent Steven Cook in a statement.

Here is the list of dates and times.

Mountain View High School: Thursday at 7 p.m. – football field

La Pine High School: Friday at 7 p.m. – football field

Bend Senior High School: Saturday at 10 a.m. – football field

Summit High School: Saturday at 10 a.m. – soccer field

Bend Tech Academy at Marshall High School: Monday at 7 p.m. – gym

Realms High School: Tuesday at 7 p.m. – commons area

If there’s bad weather, some ceremonies may be moved indoors. That may decrease the number of people who can attend in person.

The graduation ceremonies will also be livestreamed on the NFHS network. Those who want to watch can sign up for a free account and click the “watch livestream” link view the ceremony.

Here are more stats on the 2022 Bend-La Pine graduating class.

1,287 graduates, across six high schools

338 received Honors Diplomas

115 earned AP Scholar honors

27 earned IB Diploma

29 earned Seal of Biliteracy

As for what these students plan to do after high school, the district said many are planning to enlist in the Armed Forces, go into vocational training or attend a number of universities from Central Oregon Community College, Oregon State University-Cascades to Princeton, Duke, Columbia and Johns Hopkins University and more.