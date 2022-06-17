Bend-La Pine free Summer Meals program returns Tuesday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend-La Pine School District is once again offering thousands of students free meals through its Summer Meals program. It starts next week and runs until late August.

The free meals program is available anyone 18 years old and younger. Parents are being encouraged to attend with their children and can buy a meal for themselves for $5.

The district said the meals will be available at these dates, times and locations (all are noted in the map below):

June 21 through Aug. 19, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Closed on June 20 and July 4.

Ensworth Elementary — 2150 NE Daggett Lane, Bend

Larkspur Park — 1700 SE Reed Market Road, Bend

Silver Rail Elementary — 61530 SE Stone Creek Lane, Bend

La Pine Elementary — 51615 Coach Road, La Pine

June 27 through Aug. 26, 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Closed on July 4 and Aug. 15.

Boys & Girls Club Downtown at Bend-La Pine Schools Ed Center — 520 NW Wall Street

