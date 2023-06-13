Bend-La Pine schools announce summer free meals program for kids, teens

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend-La Pine School District announced Tuesday it will offer healthy meals at no charge those 18 and younger at six outdoor locations this summer.

The program begins June 20 and continues through the fourth week of August.

There is no registration or fee. Parents and guardians are encouraged to attend with their children and may purchase a meal for themselves for $5. All meals must be eaten on site.

Lunch will be served 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 20 through Aug. 18 (closed July 3-4), at these locations:

Alpenglow Park, 61049 SE 15th St.

Larkspur Park, 1600 SE Reed Market Road

La Pine Elementary School, 51615 Coach Road, La Pine

Lunch will be served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 20 through Aug. 18 (closed July 3-4), at these locations:

Pilot Butte Park, 1310 NE Highway 20

Sun Meadow Park, 61141 Dayspring Dr.

Breakfast will be served 9:00 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch will be served 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 27 through Aug. 25 (closed July 3-4, July 14 and Aug. 4), at this location:

Boys & Girls Club Downtown, Bend-La Pine Schools Education Center, 520 NW Wall St.

“Our summer meals program helps provide families with food security when our school kitchens are closed,” said Garra Schluter, Assistant Director of Nutrition for the school district, said in a statement. “We see a lot of families come out each weekday, enjoy a lunch made from scratch, and have some fun in the parks.”