▶️ Bend-La Pine hosts events to prepare students for life after high school

Be College Ready.

That’s the theme for a set of college kick-off events hosted by the Bend-La Pine School District. It kicked off Wednesday at Realms High School and will continue at other schools throughout the month.

The event helps seniors prepare for the college application process and learn more about the financial resources available.

“So we want to make sure that no matter what path they choose whether its a four-year university, a community college, a trade school that we can support them with the forms, the applications, the essays and the decision process and we can begin those conversations now,” said Stephen Duval, Director of College and Career Readiness for the school district.

The other events will be held:

Oct. 13 – Bend Tech Academy at Marshall High School 5:30 p.m. and Bend Senior High School, 6 p.m.

Oct. 17 – Summit High School, 6 p.m.

Oct. 24 – La Pine High School, 4 p.m. and Mountain View High School, 6 p.m.

Bend-La Pine Schools will also host a a college prep night soon for those who speak Spanish. Those details have yet to be announced.

