Bend-La Pine announces plans for limited fans at HS athletic events

High school sports is back across Bend-La Pine Schools – and beginning Thursday, so will the fans.

The district is inviting players’ families and small crowds to various spring sporting events as allowed by state COVID restrictions.

Those restrictions on Thursday are a little different than they will be Friday when Deschutes County moves from the “high risk” to “moderate risk” level.

Home football games, for example, can have up to 150 spectators.

You can see the full details/rules/restrictions below.

Football, Home Games

Thursday, March 11 (Deschutes County level: High Risk) – Up to 75 spectators, per OHA’s Outdoor Sector Guidance

On, and after, Friday, March 12 (Deschutes County level: Moderate) – Up to 150 spectators, per OHA’s Outdoor Sector Guidance

Home team student-athletes will be provided tickets, per available spots, for family members to attend and cheer on their players at each home game.

Spectators will complete COVID-19 screening at the gate and attest to being symptom free their health prior to entry.

Masks will be required to be worn over the nose and mouth at all times, hand sanitizer will be readily available, and families will be asked to sit/stand together and distance themselves by at least six-feet from others.

Signage and announcements regarding COVID-19 best practices made frequently during events.

Spectators will vacate facility in a timely fashion following event; congregating at entry/exits, parking lots, or waiting for athletes will not be allowed. (Waiting must be done in vehicles.)

Staff will serve as monitors to help enforce distancing in seating/standing zones, masking requirements, restroom usage, and traffic flow.

Concessions will be suspended.

Volleyball, Home Matches

Thursday, March 11 (Deschutes County level: High Risk) – Up to 50 spectators, per OHA’s Indoor Sector Guidance



On, and after, Friday, March 12 (Deschutes County level: Moderate) Up to 100 spectators, per OHA’s Indoor Sector Guidance

Soccer, Home Matches

Thursday, March 11 (Deschutes County level: High Risk) – Up to 75 spectators, per OHA’s Outdoor Sector Guidance

On, and after, Friday, March 12 (Deschutes County level: Moderate) – Up to 150 spectators, per OHA’s Outdoor Sector Guidance

Cross Country, Home Meets

Thursday, March 11 (Deschutes County level: High Risk) – Up to 75 spectators, per OHA's Outdoor Sector Guidance

On, and after, Friday, March 12 (Deschutes County level: Moderate) – Up to 150 spectators, per OHA's Outdoor Sector Guidance