Bend-La Pine school district honors 77 staff at Excellence in Education Awards

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend-La Pine School District announced the names of 77 staff members that the district says “distinguished themselves this school year with their leadership, innovation, outstanding professional practice, and positive contributions at work and in the community.” They include custodians, counselors, kitchen managers, classroom teachers, educational assistants, office managers, bus drivers and more.

The 77 were recognized Thursday at the annual Excellence in Education Awards.

“This is truly a highlight of each school year as we gather to celebrate these wonderful employees, each nominated by their supervisors,” Superintendent Steven Cook said in a statement. “This is a talented, dedicated and caring group of educators and support staff, and our students and families benefit from having them as part of our district team.”

