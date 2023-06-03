Bend-La Pine school district honors 77 staff at Excellence in Education Awards

The Bend-La Pine School District announced the names of 77 staff members that the district says “distinguished themselves this school year with their leadership, innovation, outstanding professional practice, and positive contributions at work and in the community.” They include custodians, counselors, kitchen managers, classroom teachers, educational assistants, office managers, bus drivers and more.
The 77 were recognized Thursday at the annual Excellence in Education Awards.
“This is truly a highlight of each school year as we gather to celebrate these wonderful employees, each nominated by their supervisors,” Superintendent Steven Cook said in a statement. “This is a talented, dedicated and caring group of educators and support staff, and our students and families benefit from having them as part of our district team.”
>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.
RELATED: Redmond principal wins a year of mortgage payments plus money for his school
RELATED: New principals named for Elk Meadow, Buckingham elementary schools
- Amity Creek Magnet School — Ray Page
- Bear Creek Elementary — Patty Stephens, Teressa Deschweinitz
- Bend Senior High School — Jim Bright, Anita Moore
- Bend Tech Academy — Andrew Johnson, Brittany Barrett
- Buckingham Elementary — Rebecca Morales, Teresa Duvalle
- Caldera High School — Bekki Tucker, Kindra Maestas
- Cascade Middle School — Matt Faurot, Gail Edwards
- Elk Meadow Elementary — Heather Korman, Denise Morrell
- Ensworth Elementary — Melissa Merritt, Jennifer Gow
- High Desert Middle School — Craig Olson, Kerri Green
- High Lakes Elementary — Katy Colt, Amy Porter
- Highland Magnet School — Cat Harju, Doug Hermanson
- Juniper Elementary — Jackie Vance, Joey Donohue
- La Pine Elementary — Jennifer Trout, Lucretia Gamez
- La Pine High School — Lindsey Spring, Jeff Sawyers
- La Pine Middle School — Matt Elmore, Mikki Morris
- Lava Ridge Elementary — Robin Sanderson, Amber Wadsworth
- Mountain View High School — Amy Romero, Cory Saling
- North Star Elementary School — Kate Tibbitts, Patti Brinkley Widmer
- Pacific Crest Middle School — Ami Zepnewski, Christina Johansen
- Pilot Butte Middle School — Jackson Blackburn, Heather Finley
- Pine Ridge Elementary — Heather Dunn, Nisha Ferrante
- Ponderosa Elementary — Kim Storey, Darci Meier
- R.E. Jewell Elementary — Jen Norman, Araceli Rigney
- Realms Middle/High School — Laurie Rice, Kathie Spencer
- Rosland Elementary — Momi Honda, Angie Dixson
- Silver Rail Elementary — Sydney Murphy, Becky Drury
- Sky View Middle School — Dawn Roberts, Riley Henegar
- Summit High School — Lara Okamoto, Catherine Blue
- Three Rivers K-8 School — Steven Gleason, Ashleigh Martinez
- Westside Village Magnet School — Jill Moore, Jeff Shaffer
- William E. Miller Elementary — Stephanie Rodgers, Laura Home Kaiser
- Nutrition Services — TJ Bennett
- Maintenance — Greg Rider
- Custodial Department — Walt Angle, Ken Hill
- Information Technology — Brian Davis
- Teaching & Learning — Michele Clements, Tracy Howk
- Special Programs — Tana Lopez, Jessica Malinowski, Brian Sharp
- Bend Transportation — Mike Grijalva
- La Pine Transportation — Melissa Sullivan
- Business Office — Matt Gayman
- Bend-La Pine Online — Chris Ross