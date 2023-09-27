by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A fire Tuesday night forced the evacuation of the KTVZ-TV building in Bend.

The fire broke out just before 7:00 p.m. Bend Fire and Rescue responded with at least four fire trucks and several other rescue vehicles.

It appeared firefighters were attacking the fire both from inside the building and from the roof.

RELATED: Shop with motorcycles inside destroyed in fire in Crooked River Ranch

RELATED: Redmond Fire & Rescue asking voters to approve new levy in November

Bend Fire said a search of the building found that the fire likely started in an interior office. The fire was put out and the building was ventilated.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was still under investigation Tuesday.

Total damage estimates are $60,000.

KTVZ’s Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning newscasts were canceled. A post on their website said newscasts would resume as soon as possible.