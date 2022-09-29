Ambulance carrying critical patient collides with car in Bend intersection

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An ambulance carrying a critical patient to St. Charles Medical Center collided with a car in a Bend intersection Thursday morning.

Bend Police say the Klamath County ambulance was headed northbound on NE 27th Street at Highway 20 around 11:08 a.m.

The ambulance initially stopped for a red light, but then changed its siren pitch and entered the intersection.

That’s when, police say, a Subaru WRX — which had a green light — continued into the intersection, unaware of the oncoming ambulance.

The ambulance struck the Subaru.

Bend Fire and Rescue responded to take the critical patient to the hospital.

One other person received minor injuries in the collision.

Nobody was cited in the crash.