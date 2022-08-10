▶️ Bend’s Kids’ Corner childcare program back after 2-year hiatus

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Park And Recreation District brings back its Kids’ Corner program after a two-year break.

Kids’ Corner offers childcare services at Juniper Swim And Fitness Center for kids 6 months to 6 years old.

New this year, registration is now available so parents can secure certain days and times — and it is “strongly recommended.” You can register online here.

Childcare hours run Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00 – 11:35 a.m.

Registration opens Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 6:00 a.m.

Here is more information from BPRD:

Registration includes four weekly scheduled 75-minute visits per session at discounted rate.

Each visit is limited to 75 minutes. Sorry, no discount for less time.

Drop-ins welcome; space permitting.

Registration Childcare

TODDLER – Ages: 6 – 29 months. Limited availability. $30.00 ID $36.00 OD / session

PRESCHOOL – Ages: 30 months – 6 years old. $25.00 ID $30.00 OD / session

Days/Times: M/W or F: 9:00 – 10:15 am – OR – 10:20 – 11:35 am

Sessions are three-, four- or five-weeks per month. *Fee is adjusted for three or five visit sessions.

Drop-in Childcare