▶️ ‘Justy’s’ no more: Popular Bend eatery changes its name

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A popular dining establishment on Bend’s west side is getting a new name.

Justy’s Bar and Grill is changing its name to “Lifty’s“

The change was prompted by a trademark issue. But the the owners put a lot of thought into the new name.

“The special meaning behind Lifty’s is because we just want to connect more with the outdoors. A lot of our staff and our family, we spend a lot of time at our local ski areas. And we figured Lifty’s is something that people would connect with us and be a great way to see a little pre ski and little pre mountain biking here in Bend,” said Lifty’s owner Chris Justema.

The staff and the food remain the same.

You can find Lifty’s across Mt. Washington Drive from Taylor Field.

RELATED: Is Bend getting a second Chick-fil-A?

RELATED: Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream opens Bend location

RELATED: Nothing Bundt Cakes coming to Central Oregon

RELATED: Fire on the Mountain bringing new hot wings joint to Bend