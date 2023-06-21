▶️ Indoor pools at Juniper Swim and Fitness Center closed until further notice

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

A pair of indoor pools are shut down at Juniper Swim and Fitness Center. Recreation Services Manager for Juniper and Larkspur Community Center Sue Glenn says it’s due to a mechanical failure that impacted the pool pumps.

“We closed the pools on Sunday. We had a failure of a float valve, so we had a little flood in the pit and it flooded the motors, so the pumps that circulate the water,” Glenn said.

Glenn says the pools will be closed until further notice.

“We don’t have a time frame right now. We’re probably talking at least another day to get that back up and running, best case scenario. We don’t know, it could be longer if there was a more catastrophic failure,” Glenn said.

Monday was the kickoff for summer swim lessons. With the unusually cool weather, the indoor pools would have been preferable.

Bend Park and Rec has alerted Juniper patrons through its website and social media accounts, but some didn’t get the memo.

“We had a birthday party to go to and the kids I nanny were wanting to swim and hangout. We had no idea the pools would be closed,” Juniper patron Ella Byrnes said.

The pools are used often for swimming lessons and recreational swimming.

“Now we have to go figure out what else to do during the day before soccer practice, which- kind of a lame day,” Byrnes said.

Glenn says if there is extended down time indoors, they are looking at relocating swim lessons outside and possibly to Larkspur Community Center as well.

The hot tub and outdoor pools are still fully operational.