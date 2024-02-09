Trailer in Juniper Ridge gutted by fire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An unoccupied trailer in the Juniper Ridge area was gutted by fire Thursday morning, Bend Fire and Rescue said.

Firefighters and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of smoke coming the area along Highway 97 north of Wiley Circle around 8:00 a.m.

Bend Fire said the 24-foot travel trailer was fully involved. Two wildland fire engines were able to put it out quickly.

The cause of the fire was not determined, Bend Fire said. There were no witnesses.

