▶️ Bend recognizes Juneteeth as official holiday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend is recognizing Juneteenth as an official holiday for the first time, the city announced Tuesday.

Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, was declared a federal and state holiday last year.

Since it falls on a Sunday in 2022, the city will observe the holiday by closing its administrative offices on Monday.

A two-day event to celebrate Juneteenth is planned in Bend’s Drake Park Saturday and Sunday.

RELATED: Juneteenth events in full swing this week from Bend to Prineville

RELATED: Juneteenth now recognized as paid holiday in Deschutes County