▶️ Bend welcomes new business — and jobs — as hiring surges across US

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

Hiring is skyrocketing across the nation despite inflation. The labor department says the U.S. economy added 528,000 new jobs in July, more than double what economists anticipated.

Unemployment also ticked down to 3.5%, hitting pre-pandemic levels.

The surge is hitting Central Oregon as well.

“What we’ve seen in Central Oregon so far is that the broader Central Oregon region is the only area of Oregon that has already fully recovered its pandemic unemployment process,” said Oregon State Labor Economist Gail Krumenauer.

One new business in Bend may be contributing to the upward trend, boasting a significant number of staff and baked goods to satisfy your sweet tooth.

“Crumbl Cookie is finally in Bend,” owner Austin Tews said. “We hired around 60 and we anticipate hiring and keeping around 60 as we go forward.”

While Central Oregon may be in a stronger position than other areas, there are still businesses looking for more hires.

The Bend-La Pine School District is holding a Job Fair at Bend High School each Thursday through August 18. Just one of the many industries looking for more people.

RELATED: Bend High School holding job fair and zamboni races

“We’ve got some fabulous full time positions in our custodial department,” said Director of Operations Terry Cashman.

The district is also seeking those interested in working in the school lunch program.

Nationally, there are three unemployed people for every five job openings.