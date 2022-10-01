▶️ Jewell Elementary celebrates solar panel installation

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

R. E. Jewell Elementary School in Bend celebrated the installations of its solar panels on Friday.

“The school district adopted a new sustainability plan. We’re looking to increase our renewable capacity so that’s one really huge thing that that district is taking a step forward to try and increase our capacity,” said Jackie Mueller, district sustainability and energy specialist. “This is really thanks to funding with Blue Sky and Pacific Power.”

Students were given a lesson on renewable resources and solar energy.

“It is really very fascinating, and I just found it very interesting and cool,” said student Madison Jordan.

The kids even wanted to show off what they learned.

“Solar energy is a lot better because it is a … I forget what it’s called … but we have it forever instead of coal or things that we burn like fossil fuels,” said fifth grader Alia Coursen.

Students got time to learn outside of the classroom as well, applying solar energy to a toy car each of the students built.

“I thought it was cool how the sunlight connecting to this tiny little solar panel can make it go super fast,” said Addie Pennock, student.

Just like the toy cars, J

“It’s approximately 4,000 kilowatt hours annually, and we’re looking at three to five thousand dollars annually,” said Mueller.

Jewell isn’t the first Bend-La Pine school to use green energy.

“Miller Elementary School and Roselin both have solar panels. Lava Elementary School had a huge grant where they got a big solar panel array,” said Mueller.

And it wont be the last.

“We’ll start looking into some others as we go down the line,” said Mueller.